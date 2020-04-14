Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Best Buy · 48 mins ago
Sony PlayStation VR Blood & Truth / Everybody's Golf Bundle
$350
free shipping

Still stuck inside? Discover new worlds and immersive experiences with this bundle. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • includes the PlayStation VR headset, camera, 2 Move controllers, Blood & Truth for PS4, and download of Everybody’s Golf VR for PS4
  • headset features 5.7" 1920x1080 (1080p) OLED display with up to 120fps & 3D audio
  • camera features dual 1280x800 wide-angle lenses with 3D depth-sensing technology, a 4-channel microphone array, facial recognition, & voice control
  • Model: 3004150
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Consoles Best Buy Sony Electronics
PlayStation Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register