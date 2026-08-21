Get the Sole E25 Elliptical, now $900 at Dick's Sporting Goods, down from $2,000. That's the lowest price we could find. It has a 20" stride, a 20-lb. flywheel, and 20 resistance levels with power-adjustable incline, plus a Bluetooth-connected LED console that works with the SOLE+ app. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid delivery fee of about $140. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- 20" stride length with a 20-lb. flywheel
- 20 resistance levels plus power-adjustable incline
- 4-window white LED console with Bluetooth and SOLE+ app connectivity
- USB Type-C charging port
- Built-in Bluetooth soundbar
- Supports users up to 350 lbs.
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Woot's Home Gym sale covers a wide range of fitness equipment, from strength training basics to cardio machines and recovery tools. Highlights include the Signature Fitness Fitvids 50lb dumbbell at $39.99, down from $134.99, and the Rubber-Cal treadmill mat at $39.99, marked down from $219. Shoppers will also find exercise bikes, rowing machines, massage guns, and yoga accessories at discounted prices. This deal ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's SWOLL Savings on Weight Training sale covers a wide range of home gym gear, from adjustable weighted vests to dumbbells, weight benches, and storage racks. The MIR 30lbs Women's Adjustable Weighted Vest stands out at $23, down 81% from its $119 reference price, while items like the CAP Barbell 24" Dumbbell and Kettlebell Rack run $35. Shoppers can find deals across vests, benches, plates, and ropes for building out a home workout setup. This deal ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
This popular reflex drop sticks game is $17.09 with the on-page coupon applied, down from $23.99. It includes three adjustable speed levels with built-in voice prompts and is built from lightweight EVA foam to cushion repeated impacts during use. Buy Now at Amazon
- Randomly falling sticks create unpredictable reflex challenges
- Three adjustable speed levels with English voice guidance
- Made of lightweight EVA foam with rounded edges
- Includes hanging hooks for easy setup and storage
- USB-C rechargeable design
- Package measures 15.6" x 3.9" x 2.3"
At Amazon, get this Amazon Basics Sports Agility Ladder for $9.89. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this agility ladder. It includes a carrying bag, has 12 adjustable rungs, and is made partly from recycled materials. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12 rungs with adjustable spacing up to 15"
- Durable plastic rungs with heavy-duty nylon straps
- Includes a carrying bag for storage and transport
- Tangle-resistant straps for quick setup and breakdown
- Made with 85% recycled polypropylene and 15% recycled polyester
Dick's Sporting Goods clearance section covers marked-down clothing, shoes, and gear from brands like Nike, adidas, HOKA, Brooks, and Under Armour. ScoreCard members get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Pickup may also be available. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Dick's Sporting Goods is running its Epic Shoe Sale across hundreds of styles from Nike, adidas, Jordan, New Balance, HOKA, and On. Examples include HOKA Women's Clifton 10 Running Shoes at $124, down from $155, and Air Jordan 11 Retro Low 'University Blue' shoes at $146, down from $195. The sale spans running, training, basketball, and cleats for kids and adults alike. Orders of $49 or more ship for free. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Includes men's, women's, boys', and girls' athletic and casual shoes
- Brands include Nike, adidas, Jordan, PUMA, New Balance, Under Armour, HOKA, and On
- Covers running, training, basketball, and cleats for baseball, soccer, and football
- Extended sizing available on select styles
- Shipping and in-store pickup options vary by item
As part of Dick's Sporting Goods 2-Day Flash Sale, The North Face jackets, sweatshirts, accessories, and more are discounted by as much as 88%. Most of the highest discounts are on women's and kids' clothing in limited sizes, but men's deals are available, too, including The North Face Men's Evolution Half Dome Short Sleeve T-Shirt at $14.23 and The North Face Men's Ceptor Bib at $189.73, down from $425. Shipping is free over $49 and the deals all end on August 1. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Jackets, hoodies, and fleece for men, women, and kids
- Snow pants and insulated winter gear included
- Accessories like beanies, mittens, and lumbar packs on sale
- Footwear including slippers included in the markdowns
Dick's Sporting Goods has marked down its Birkenstock lineup by up to 45%, spanning sandals, clogs, and boots for both men and women. Styles like the Arizona, Boston, Mayari, and Florida are included, with women's Arizona Stealth Buckle EVA sandals dropping to $38.46 from $54.95 and men's Boston Essentials EVA clogs falling to $34.82 from $59.95. Orders over $49 ship free. We've pictured the Birkenstock Men's Mogami Terra Sandals for $73.46 ($90+ elsewhere). Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Styles include Arizona, Boston, Mayari, and Florida sandals
- Available for both men and women
- Cork outsoles and suede or Birko-Flor uppers
- Contoured footbeds with adjustable straps
- Includes sandals, clogs, and boots
- Ship-to-home and in-store pickup options available
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