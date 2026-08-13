Fanatics has hats for national soccer teams like Argentina, Brazil, England, Germany, and the USMNT starting under $17. Styles from Nike, adidas, New Era, '47, and Levelwear are included, ranging from adjustable caps to snapbacks and bucket hats. Select items also carry an additional discount of up to 25% off with promo code "SCHOOL" on top of listed clearance prices. The same code bags free shipping on orders of $39 or more. This deal ends August 15. Buy Now at Fanatics
- Adjustable, snapback, fitted, and flex-fit hat styles available
- National team options include Argentina, Brazil, England, Germany, Mexico, and more
- Brands include Nike, adidas, New Era, '47, Levelwear, and Outerstuff
- Men's, women's, and kids' sizing offered
This Nordstrom Rack men's watch sale includes budget picks and luxury names alike, with brands like Citizen, Tissot, Bulova, Gevril and Movado discounted by up to 86% off. A Gevril Montauk Bracelet Watch sees a massive drop to $440 from $2,895, while a Fossil Bannon Multifunction Watch is $60. The selection also includes Apple Watch bands and smartwatch straps starting under $30. Shipping is free on all orders over $89, too. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Brands include Citizen, Tissot, Bulova, Movado, and Fossil
- Styles include chronograph, automatic, bracelet, and leather strap watches
- Case sizes range from about 28mm to 51mm
- Includes Apple Watch bands and smartwatch straps
- Discounts on this page run up to 86% off
- Over 1,100 items available in the men's watch category
At Amazon, get this The North Face Berkeley Crossbody Bag for $28. It's the best price we could find by $12. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
eBay is offering up to 30% off Omega watches, spanning Seamaster, Speedmaster, De Ville, and Constellation lines in both new and pre-owned condition. Prices range widely, from a pre-owned Seamaster Aqua Terra at $2,331 down from $3,885 to a new Seamaster Diver 300M James Bond edition at $10,085 down from $11,300. Every listing carries eBay's Authenticity Guarantee, and most include free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
This The North Face Jester Crossbody Bag is $15 at Macy's. It's the best deal we could find for this bag today by $25. Star Rewards members get free shipping over $39 (it's free to join). Buy Now at Macy's
Fanatics is discounting a wide range of NCAA college merchandise from scores of teams, including jerseys, hoodies, and apparel for football, basketball, and baseball fans. The sale spans multiple sports and collections, from game jerseys to gift boxes, making it a broad option for fans looking to save on officially licensed team gear. We've pictured the Clemson Tigers Nike 2024 Early Season Coaches Sideline Dri-FIT Polo for $37 ($38 off). Get free shipping over $39 via the promo code "SCHOOL". This deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics
- Officially licensed college merchandise
- Includes apparel, jerseys, and accessories
- Covers college football, basketball, and baseball gear
- Includes hoodies and gift boxes
Fanatics has marked down a wide range of soccer national team gear, including jerseys, T-shirts, and hoodies for teams like Argentina, Brazil, Germany, and the USMNT. Deals include the Bob Marley Jamaica National Team adidas 2026 Away Replica Jersey at $64.99, down from $130. Shoppers can also find player-specific merchandise for stars such as Messi and Vini Jr., along with 2026 FIFA World Cup themed items like soccer balls and city-branded T-shirts. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more with promo code "SCHOOL". Shop Now at Fanatics
Fanatics is discounting a wide range of officially licensed college hoodies and sweatshirts, with deals starting from $7.99. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more with promo code "SCHOOL". Shop Now at Fanatics
Get deals on Nike apparel and fan gear in this clearance sale at Fanatics. Nike items are marked an extra 20% off using promo code "SCHOOL", for combined savings of up to 70% off. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more. Deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics
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