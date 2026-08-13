Fanatics has hats for national soccer teams like Argentina, Brazil, England, Germany, and the USMNT starting under $17. Styles from Nike, adidas, New Era, '47, and Levelwear are included, ranging from adjustable caps to snapbacks and bucket hats. Select items also carry an additional discount of up to 25% off with promo code "SCHOOL" on top of listed clearance prices. The same code bags free shipping on orders of $39 or more. This deal ends August 15. Buy Now at Fanatics