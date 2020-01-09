Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 20 mins ago
Snow Joe 24V 10" Cordless Snow Shovel Kit with 5Ah Battery
$85 $150
free shipping

That's $15 under our mention from a week ago, the lowest price we could find by $71, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • up to 30 minutes of whisper-quiet run time
  • throws snow up to 20 feet
  • Model: 24V-SS10-XR
