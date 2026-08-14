This 40-cigar Corona Gorda collection from CigarPage is $85, down from $220, via coupon code "DNSBV40". Each cigar is wrapped in an authentic vintage band and made from tobacco aged over two years, though the exact lineup of blends can vary by order. Deal ends August 18. Buy Now at Cigar Page
- Includes 40 premium cigars in the corona gorda size
- Each cigar wrapped in an authentic vintage band
- Tobaccos aged for over two years
- Exact cigar lineup may vary by order
Cigar Page bundles this 10-cigar Oliva Gordo Gang Sampler at $37 via code "DNGG10", down from $117. The set spans full-size 6" x 60 cigars alongside smaller 4" x 60 Nub-style options, including the 95-rated Oliva Serie V Double Toro and the 92-rated Oliva Connecticut Reserve. Deal ends August 20. Buy Now at Cigar Page
- Includes 10 cigars, one of each blend
- All cigars sized 6" x 60 or 4" x 60
- Includes Oliva Serie O Maduro Double Toro, rated 90
- Includes Oliva Serie V Double Toro, rated 95
- Includes Oliva Connecticut Reserve Double Toro, rated 92
- Includes Cain F 660, Free Will by Oliva, Nub, and Cain Nub varieties
Cigar Page offers the Mighty Mighty Mellows 10-Cigar Sampler for $42 in-cart after coupon code "DNMMM10". That's $98 off and the best price we could find. Shipping is free. Coupon expires July 28. Buy Now at Cigar Page
- Includes 10 cigars total
- 5 Montecristo White Series Toro cigars, 6" x 54 ring gauge
- 1 La Palina 1896 Connecticut box-press Gordo, 6" x 60 ring gauge
- 1 Florida Man box-press Gordo, 6" x 60 ring gauge
- 1 Penn Std Gold Standard box-press Gordo, 6" x 60 ring gauge
- 1 Pirate's Gold and 1 Padilla Cava box-press Gordo, both 6" x 60 ring gauge
Smoke Inn offers the Oliva Serie O Maduro Robusto 5-Pack for $22.95 when you apply coupon code "DMOSO26" at checkout. That's $23 off the regular $46 price, and shipping is free. Offer ends August 16. Buy Now at SmokeInn
- Includes 5 Oliva Serie O Maduro Robusto cigars
- Robusto size measuring 5" by 50 ring gauge
- Medium-to-full-bodied flavor profile
- Notes of dark chocolate, espresso, and pepper
- Limit of 1 pack per customer
CigarPage offers the Nub/Cain Prime Intro Sampler for $22 when you apply coupon code "DNNCP22" at checkout. That's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. This sampler lets you try a selection of Nub and Cain cigars at one of the best prices we've found. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 4. Buy Now at Cigar Page
- Includes 5 cigars total, 1 of each blend
- Nub Connecticut 460, 4" x 60 ring gauge
- Nub Habano 460, 4" x 60 ring gauge
- Nub Maduro 460, 4" x 60 ring gauge
- Cain Nub Habano 460, 4" x 60 ring gauge
- Cain Nub Maduro 460, 4" x 60 ring gauge
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