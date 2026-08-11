Smoke Inn offers the Punch Signature Pita 5-Pack for $24.95 when you apply coupon code "DMPST26" at checkout. That's $25 off the regular $50 price, and shipping is free. Offer ends August 16. Buy Now at SmokeInn
- Includes 5 Punch Signature Toro cigars
- Cigar size measures 6.00 x 50
- Medium-bodied smoke with notes of cedar, earth, toasted nuts, and subtle spice
- Limit of 1 pack per customer
- Not eligible for Smoke Inn Reward points
CigarPage offers the First Class Boutique Corona 5-Star Grip for $22 when you apply coupon code "DNFCBC5" at checkout. That's $25 off and the best price we could find. Offer ends August 13. Buy Now at Cigar Page
- Includes 5 cigars, one of each variety
- Rojas Breakfast Tacos Maduro Petit Salomon, 4.5" x 50
- Rocky Patel Vintage 90 Petite Corona, 4.5" x 44
- Graycliff Grey Cuban Corona, 5.5" x 46
- Warped Corto x46, 4.5" x 46
- Helles Elenie, 6" x 46
Cigar Page offers the Mighty Mighty Mellows 10-Cigar Sampler for $42 in-cart after coupon code "DNMMM10". That's $98 off and the best price we could find. Shipping is free. Coupon expires July 28. Buy Now at Cigar Page
- Includes 10 cigars total
- 5 Montecristo White Series Toro cigars, 6" x 54 ring gauge
- 1 La Palina 1896 Connecticut box-press Gordo, 6" x 60 ring gauge
- 1 Florida Man box-press Gordo, 6" x 60 ring gauge
- 1 Penn Std Gold Standard box-press Gordo, 6" x 60 ring gauge
- 1 Pirate's Gold and 1 Padilla Cava box-press Gordo, both 6" x 60 ring gauge
CigarPage offers the NUB HUB 30-Cigar Goldmine VI for $89 when you apply coupon code "DNHUB30" at checkout. That's a saving of $224. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 11. Buy Now at Cigar Page
- Includes 30 total cigars, 6 each of 5 blends
- 6 Nub Connecticut 460 (4" x 60), rated 89
- 6 Nub Habano 460 (4" x 60), rated 89
- 6 Nub Maduro 460 (4" x 60), rated 90
- 6 Cain Nub Habano 460 (4" x 60), rated 88
- 6 Cain Nub Maduro 460 (4" x 60)
CigarPage offers the Nub/Cain Prime Intro Sampler for $22 when you apply coupon code "DNNCP22" at checkout. That's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. This sampler lets you try a selection of Nub and Cain cigars at one of the best prices we've found. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 4. Buy Now at Cigar Page
- Includes 5 cigars total, 1 of each blend
- Nub Connecticut 460, 4" x 60 ring gauge
- Nub Habano 460, 4" x 60 ring gauge
- Nub Maduro 460, 4" x 60 ring gauge
- Cain Nub Habano 460, 4" x 60 ring gauge
- Cain Nub Maduro 460, 4" x 60 ring gauge
Smoke Inn offers the Oliva Serie O Maduro Robusto 5-Pack for $22.95 when you apply coupon code "DMOSO26" at checkout. That's $23 off the regular $46 price, and shipping is free. Offer ends August 16. Buy Now at SmokeInn
- Includes 5 Oliva Serie O Maduro Robusto cigars
- Robusto size measuring 5" by 50 ring gauge
- Medium-to-full-bodied flavor profile
- Notes of dark chocolate, espresso, and pepper
- Limit of 1 pack per customer
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