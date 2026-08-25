PC Richard & Son is offering a free Hisense 55" Class QD6 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with the purchase of select mattresses. Qualifying mattresses are marked on the site, and the free TV is automatically included with eligible purchases. The sale includes brands like Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Tempur-Pedic, with savings up to $300 on select models. A Sealy Plainfield Posturepedic Plus queen mattress is $1,099.97, down from $1,399.97, while a Sealy Essentials Barnham twin mattress runs $279.97, down from $399.97. The selection spans innerspring, all-foam, and hybrid builds across comfort levels from ultra plush to ultra firm. Free delivery and setup applies to mattresses and foundations priced $399 or more within select delivery areas. Shop Now at P.C. Richard and Son