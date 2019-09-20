New
Walmart · 24 mins ago
Skytech Shadow AMD Ryzen 5 6-Core Desktop
$599 $899
free shipping

It's the best deal we've seen and the lowest price now by $91. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • AMD Ryzen 5 2600 3.4 GHz 6-core processor
  • 8GB RAM & 500GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: ST-WMT-SHADOW-2600-10603G
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Desktops Walmart Private Label Brands
AMD Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register