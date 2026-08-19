This Bestek power inverter is $38.23, down from its $49.99 list price at Amazon and tied as its lowest price ever. It plugs into a vehicle's power socket and converts 12-17V DC into 120V AC, with compatibility extending to Tesla and other electric vehicles. Two AC outlets and two USB ports allow multiple devices to charge at once, and built-in protection guards against overheating, overloading, and short circuits. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon