Handy for anyone working or streaming from a car, RV, or job site outside cell range, since it lets you power a Starlink Mini directly off a 12V outlet instead of hunting for a wall plug. Apply coupon code "RJNE7GBW" for a total savings of $32. Buy Now at Amazon
- Triple-protection against short circuits, overheating, and overcurrent
- High-vibration secure locking design with anti-loose mechanism
- Integrated voltage booster prevents restarts from fluctuations
- Dedicated 24V 60W output for stable Starlink Mini operation
- Includes one USB-C and one USB-A charging port
This Bestek power inverter is $38.23, down from its $49.99 list price at Amazon and tied as its lowest price ever. It plugs into a vehicle's power socket and converts 12-17V DC into 120V AC, with compatibility extending to Tesla and other electric vehicles. Two AC outlets and two USB ports allow multiple devices to charge at once, and built-in protection guards against overheating, overloading, and short circuits. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- Delivers 300W of continuous power with 700W peak output
- Includes 2 AC outlets and 2 USB fast charging ports up to 4.8A combined
- Compatible with 12-17V vehicle systems, including Tesla and other electric vehicles
- Built-in 40 amp fuse with protection against overheating, overloading, and short circuits
- Measures 8.1" x 5.3" x 2.6" and weighs 1.4 lb.
- Backed by an 18-month warranty
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|64%
|--
|$18
|Buy Now
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