These Skechers Summits Louvin sneakers are $42, down from $70 at Kohl's. They feature a memory foam insole and a slip-on design with a bungee-laced instep panel for easy on and off. Shipping is free with orders of $49 or more, and pickup may also be available. Deal ends August 30th. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Memory foam full-length cushioned insole
- Shock-absorbing, lightweight, flexible outsole
- Padded collar and tongue
- Bungee stretch fabric laced instep panel for slip-on fit
- Mesh upper w/ polyester lining and rubber outsole
- 1.0-in. heel height
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Published 57 min ago
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Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At $62, these HOKA Men's Rincon 4 running shoes at REI cost less than half the $125 regular price and beat the current $116 Amazon price. They pair a lightweight cushioned midsole with a 5 mm heel-to-toe drop for a smoother ride on long runs. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
- Neutral support with moderate cushioning
- 5 mm heel-to-toe drop
- 36 mm heel stack height and 31 mm forefoot stack height
- Engineered double jacquard upper with EVA midsole
- Rubberized EVA outsole
- Weighs 1 lb. 0.1 oz. per pair
Woot is discounting a wide range of On and Hoka running shoes, with prices starting at $54.99 for Hoka recovery slides. Performance models like the Hoka Cielo X1 3.0 and On Cloudboom Echo are also included, with some styles marked up to 44% off their reference price. The sale spans men's, women's, and kids' sizes across dozens of styles from both brands. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
On has marked down last season's shoes by up to 40%, spanning running, training, tennis, and hiking styles. . Men's, women's, and youth sizes are covered across popular lines such as Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, and THE ROGER. Youth prices start around $70, running spikes at $90, and adult shoes at $95. Shop Now at On
- Covers running, training, tennis, hiking, and lifestyle shoe styles
- Includes men's, women's, youth, and kids' sizing
- Styles include Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, Cloudflyer, and THE ROGER lines
- Prices range from around $80 to $220 across the collection
Kohl's sale and clearance section covers thousands of items across clothing, shoes, home goods, and beauty. Deals range from everyday basics like Sonoma Goods For Life tees at $5.99 to name brands such as adidas, Nike, and Skechers, with some shoes discounted from $90 down to $67.50. Beauty finds from Sephora Collection and Fenty Beauty drop as low as $3.50 to $6.25. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Spans clothing for women, men, and kids
- Includes shoes from brands like Nike, adidas, Skechers, and Reebok
- Home items such as sheet sets, towels, and throw blankets included
- Beauty products from Sephora Collection and Fenty Beauty included
- Prices as low as $3.50 on select beauty items
Today only, you can shop men's graphic T-shirts for as little as $3.99 at Kohl's. Shipping is free over $49 or you can choose free pickup on most styles. The lineup includes licensed designs from Marvel, Star Wars, Coca-Cola, and Nintendo. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Men's and Big & Tall short sleeve graphic tees
- Designs include licensed brands like Marvel, Star Wars, Coca-Cola, and Nintendo
- Prices start as low as $3.37 with promo code
- Some styles offered at 2 for $22.00
- Free store pickup available on select items
Kohl's clearance includes over 4,000 items, from home goods to apparel and footwear from brands such as Nike, Levi's, Skechers, and adidas. Shoppers can stack additional savings using promo code "GOSHOP20" at checkout. Plus, earn $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent, valid from August 31st through September 7th. You can also earn $5 in Kohl's Cash for choosing pickup on orders of $49 or more. Shipping is free with orders of $49 or more, and pickup may also be available. Deal ends August 30th. Shop Now at Kohl's
With promo code "TAKE20", this American Tourister Ellipse NXT 2.0 3-Piece Hardside Spinner & Duffel Set drops to $127.99, down from $400. Shipping is free. You'll also get $20 in Kohl's Cash, available from August 17th through August 23rd. Deal ends August 16th. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Includes a duffel bag, 20" hardside carry-on, and 28" hardside checked bag
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