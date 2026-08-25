Kohl's clearance includes over 4,000 items, from home goods to apparel and footwear from brands such as Nike, Levi's, Skechers, and adidas. Shoppers can stack additional savings using promo code "GOSHOP20" at checkout. Plus, earn $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent, valid from August 31st through September 7th. You can also earn $5 in Kohl's Cash for choosing pickup on orders of $49 or more. Shipping is free with orders of $49 or more, and pickup may also be available. Deal ends August 30th. Shop Now at Kohl's