Walmart offers the Signature Fitness 4-Ft. Olympic Curl Bar for $9.99. That's a very low price for an Olympic curl bar. Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
- 4-foot alloy steel curl bar
- 2" sleeves fit standard Olympic weight plates
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Woot's Home Gym sale covers a wide range of fitness equipment, from strength training basics to cardio machines and recovery tools. Highlights include the Signature Fitness Fitvids 50lb dumbbell at $39.99, down from $134.99, and the Rubber-Cal treadmill mat at $39.99, marked down from $219. Shoppers will also find exercise bikes, rowing machines, massage guns, and yoga accessories at discounted prices. This deal ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
This popular reflex drop sticks game is $17.09 with the on-page coupon applied, down from $23.99. It includes three adjustable speed levels with built-in voice prompts and is built from lightweight EVA foam to cushion repeated impacts during use. Buy Now at Amazon
- Randomly falling sticks create unpredictable reflex challenges
- Three adjustable speed levels with English voice guidance
- Made of lightweight EVA foam with rounded edges
- Includes hanging hooks for easy setup and storage
- USB-C rechargeable design
- Package measures 15.6" x 3.9" x 2.3"
We've pictured the Everlast Doorway Punching Bag, now $40, down from $100 at Dick's Sporting Goods. It mounts directly in a doorway with integrated bungee cords and dual expansion bars, so no wall or ceiling installation is required. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Designed to mount in a doorway for in-home use
- Synthetic leather pad
- Single foam construction
- Integrated bungee cords
- Dual expansion bars w/ mounting loops
This Mikolo cable crossover machine is $176.03, down from $449.99. It has a 400-lb. weight capacity and 18 adjustable pulley positions for exercises like lat pulldowns, cable rows, and chest flys, while its wall-mounted design takes up just 3.42 square feet. Buy Now at Walmart
- 400-lb. maximum weight capacity
- 11-gauge powder-coated steel frame
- 18 adjustable positions with a dual pulley system
- Wall-mounted design uses 3.42 sq. ft. of space
- Accepts 1" and 2" weight plates with detachable sleeves
- 2" x 2" stainless steel guide rod
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
New deals were just added to the Walmart Resold section, where Apple AirPods and MacBooks, smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, and other tech and home see big price drops. Free shipping applies over $35; otherwise, it adds $6.99. Pickup may also be available. These restored items all come with a 90-day free return warranty and the deals will end on August 21. Shop Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Vizio Quantum VQD65M-08 65" 4K QLED Smart TV for $196.80. Sub-$200 for a 65" TV makes this deal editor's choice. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 65" QLED display
- Dolby Vision HDR support
- WiFi 6, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, and Google Cast compatibility
Walmart's resold gaming electronics section covers refurbished consoles across several generations, from classic systems like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube to current hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S. Check pages for warranty information. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
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