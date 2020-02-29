Open Offer in New Tab
Sharper Image Instant Camera Kit
$23 in-cart $45
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $21 outside of other VIP Outlet storefronts. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
Features
  • available in Pink
  • 60mm camera lens with 1/60 second shutter speed
  • uses Fujifilm Instax Mini Twin Film
  • real image type viewfinder
  • auto flash
  • auto shutoff
  • Model: 1009079
Comments
