Walmart · 56 mins ago
Serta Chelsea Convertible Sofa Futon
$120 $250
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in several colors (Java pictured)
  • converts to a sofa, lounger, and bed
  • measures about 66" x 33" x 29.5"
  • Model: SC-CRYS3LU2003
