New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Seagate Backup Plus 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External HDD
$60 $90
free shipping

Walmart offers the Seagate Backup Plus 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive in Blue for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although we saw it for $5 less last month. Buy Now

↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals External Hard Drives Walmart Seagate
2TB USB Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register