Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Seagate 8TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive
$120 $180
free shipping

That's a low by $5, although most merchants charge at least $140. (It's also within a buck of the best price we've seen.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Newegg via eBay.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals External Hard Drives eBay Seagate
USB 8TB Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register