Walmart · 1 hr ago
Scotts Wizz Hand-Held Spreader
$13
pickup at Walmart

That's $7 under our mention from September and the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Amazon charges the same price.
  • battery powered
  • 5-ft. broadcast range
  • holds up to 2,500 sq. ft. of lawn product
  • Model: 71131-1
