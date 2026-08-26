During the Scott Sports Winter in Summer Sale, save up to 60% on winter gear, including skis, goggles, apparel, and accessories. For example, the Scott Proguide 89 Skis drop from $780 to $312, while select goggles start at $32. Shipping is free on orders over $49, although exclusions and surcharges apply to certain large items. Shop Now at Scott Sports
- Covers apparel for men, women, and kids
- Includes ski goggles and replacement goggle lenses
- Includes helmets, ski boots, ski poles, and skis
- Includes bags and protective accessories
- Free shipping on orders over $49
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Tractor Supply Co. has marked down a range of kayaks, including several Lifetime and Field & Stream models built for fishing. The Lifetime 10 ft. Tioga Angler Sit-on-Top Fishing Kayak with Paddle is $249.99, down from $349.99, while the Lifetime 6.5 ft. Dash Youth Sit-on-Top Kayak drops to $69.99 from $119.99. Several models save shoppers up to $100. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid delivery fees. Buy Now at Tractor Supply Co.
- Lifetime, Field & Stream, and youth kayak options included
- Sit-on-top and fishing kayak styles available
- Sizes range from 6.5 ft. to 12 ft.
- Savings of up to $100 off select models
- Free delivery and in-store pickup options on select items
Woot's knife sale spans Benchmade, Spyderco, CRKT, and Kershaw, covering everyday carry folders, fixed blades, and outdoor knives. The Spyderco Military 2 Pocket Knife stands out at $187.99, down from $314, while several Benchmade Bugout and CRKT Provoke models are also discounted. Prices and markdowns vary by knife, with some Kershaw options offered without a listed discount. This deal ends August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's SWOLL Savings on Weight Training sale covers a wide range of home gym gear, from adjustable weighted vests to dumbbells, weight benches, and storage racks. The MIR 30lbs Women's Adjustable Weighted Vest stands out at $23, down 81% from its $119 reference price, while items like the CAP Barbell 24" Dumbbell and Kettlebell Rack run $35. Shoppers can find deals across vests, benches, plates, and ropes for building out a home workout setup. This deal ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's The Great Outdoors sale covers a wide range of camping, hiking, fishing, and hunting gear, with items like the Coleman Carlsbad Dark Room Tent at $90, down from $271, and the Columbia Women Konos TRS Shoe at $34, down from $115. The sale also includes outdoor apparel from Mountain Hardwear, travel packs from Cotopaxi, and fishing rods from Ugly Stik and Dobyns. This deal ends August 29 at 1:00 AM ET. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Camping gear including tents, cots, and sleeping pads
- Outdoor apparel and footwear from Mountain Hardwear and Columbia
- Travel packs and backpacks from Cotopaxi and JanSport
- Fishing rods and combos from Ugly Stik, Dobyns, and Pflueger
- Camping chairs, loveseats, and canopy tents
- Hunting and shooting accessories including scopes, vests, and ear protection
Scott Sports has marked down 33 bikes and frame sets, including steep cuts on the Scott Scale 970, which drops from around $1,400-$1,500 to $700-$750. Higher-end models like the Spark RC, Ransom, Voltage, and Addict RC lines are discounted 15%, while the Plasma RC Ltd HMX frame set is 20% off at $5,599.99. Free shipping applies to everything in the sale. Shop Now at Scott Sports
- Scott Scale 970 mountain bikes discounted from $1,399.99-$1,499.99 to $700-$750
- Scott Spark, Ransom, Voltage, and Addict RC mountain and road bikes discounted 15%
- Scott Plasma RC Ltd HMX frame set discounted 20%, from $6,999.99 to $5,599.99
- 33 bike models and frame sets included in the sale
Scott's Summer Road Bike Sale covers 30 road and gravel bikes, with most models discounted 15% and the Plasma RC LTD HMX frame set cut 20% to $5,599.99. The lineup spans full builds like the Addict RC 30 Bike at $4,249.99 down to lower-priced options like the Speedster Gravel 30 Bike at $1,359.99, alongside frame-set-only options for riders building their own setup. Orders over $49 ship free. Shop Now at Scott Sports
- 30 road and gravel bikes included
- Discounts mostly at 15% off, with one model at 20% off
- Scott Addict RC and Addict Gravel lines included
- Scott Scale Gravel and Speedster Gravel models included
- Complete bikes and frame sets both included
- Free shipping on orders over $49
The Scott Scale 970 hardtail mountain bike is $700, down from $1,400. That's 50% off and a savings of $700. It comes equipped with a RockShox Judy suspension fork, a SRAM NX-SX 12-speed drivetrain, and Shimano disc brakes. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Scott Sports
- Scale alloy 6061 custom butted tubing frame
- RockShox Judy Silver TK Solo Air fork w/ 100mm travel
- SRAM NX-SX 12-speed drivetrain
- Shimano MT200 disc brakes
- Maxxis Rekon Race 2.4" tires
- Approx. weight of 29.8-lb. without pedals
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