Woot's The Great Outdoors sale covers a wide range of camping, hiking, fishing, and hunting gear, with items like the Coleman Carlsbad Dark Room Tent at $90, down from $271, and the Columbia Women Konos TRS Shoe at $34, down from $115. The sale also includes outdoor apparel from Mountain Hardwear, travel packs from Cotopaxi, and fishing rods from Ugly Stik and Dobyns. This deal ends August 29 at 1:00 AM ET. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company