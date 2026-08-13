Scheels' Fishing Sale covers everything from tackle to marine electronics, with the Abu Garcia MAX PRO Baitcast Reel dropping to $50 from a $110 regular price. Bigger-ticket gear is discounted too, including the Garmin ECHOMAP Ultra 2 106sv Fish Finder bundle at $2,500, down from $3,950. The sale also spans trolling motors, rod and reel combos, and fishing apparel from brands like Minn Kota, Abu Garcia, and Xtratuf. Shop Now at Scheels
- Fish finders and marine electronics from Garmin, Lowrance, and Humminbird
- Rod and reel combos from Abu Garcia and Scheels Outfitters
- Electric trolling motors from Minn Kota
- Fishing apparel and footwear including boots and hoodies
- Tackle and accessories such as crankbaits and gear bags
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Published 11 min ago
This 250th anniversary commemorative coin is $4 off the regular $9 price at Amazon. It comes sealed in a clear acrylic capsule to protect the design, which features the American flag, Liberty Bell, and bald eagle on both sides. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
Woot's August Prime Exclusive Store spans electronics, home goods, apparel, and tools, with discounts reaching up to 70% off across the lineup. Standouts include a retro gaming console with 620 games for $27.99 and a mini portable smart projector for $74.99, down from $199.99. Amazon Prime members also get free standard shipping on orders during this sale. This deal ends August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Spans electronics, home goods, apparel, and tools
- Includes a retro gaming console with 620 games for $27.99
- Includes a mini portable smart projector for $74.99
- Includes a De'Longhi 15-bar espresso machine for $137.25
- Free standard shipping for Amazon Prime members
- Sale ends August 30 at 11PM CT
Woot's To Bidet or Not To Bidet sale covers a wide range of bathroom gear, from electronic bidets like the Inus IS-2100 at $199.99 down to small accessories like a toilet paper holder for $4.01. Shoppers can also find toilet seats, safety rails, and cleaning tools across dozens of listed items. This deal ends August 20. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes electronic bidets, bidet attachments, and toilet seats
- Toilet paper holders from brands like AXOR and hansgrohe
- Raised toilet seats and safety rails for accessibility
- Toilet brushes, plungers, and cleaning accessories included
This USA 250th Anniversary commemorative coin is $15.99, down from $18.99 at Amazon. It comes with a premium gift box. Plus, Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
SCHEELS has marked down a wide range of New Balance gear, from lifestyle sneakers like the 574 and 9060 to baseball, softball, and soccer cleats. Big Kids' 550 Sneakers drop as low as $35.99, down from $94.99, while several cleats and shorts styles are also discounted across sizes and colors. Free shipping applies at $75. Shop Now at Scheels
- Includes sneakers, cleats, and shorts for men, women, and kids
- Baseball and softball cleats with metal or TPU molded spikes
- Soccer cleats in molded and turf styles
- Lifestyle sneakers including the 9060, 327, 574, and 550 styles
- Men's running shorts included in the sale
Scheels has marked down a wide range of Nike gear, from running shoes to football cleats to apparel. Standouts include the Women's Nike Zoom HyperAce 2 Volleyball Shoes at $50, down from $150, and the Men's Nike Diamond Turf 93 TD Molded Football Cleats at $89.99, down from $230. Popular sneakers like the Air Max 270 and Air Max 90 are also discounted across men's, women's, and kids' sizes. Free shipping applies at $75. Shop Now at Scheels
- Running shoes such as the Nike Pegasus 41 and Vomero 18
- Sneakers including the Air Max 270, Air Max 90, and Dunk Low
- Football and soccer cleats for men and kids
- Men's, women's, and kids' apparel including joggers and shorts
- Training socks and other accessories included in the sale
At Scheels, these HOKA Clifton 10 running shoes are $55 off, bringing the price to $99.99 down from $155. That price also beats Amazon's current price of $143.91 on the same shoe. It's the lowest price we could find. Wide and extra wide width options are available for a range of foot shapes. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Scheels
- Lightweight cushioned midsole built for road running
- Available in wide and extra wide widths
- Continues the Clifton line's plush, cushioned trainer design
- Available in half and whole sizes from 8 to 14
Scheels has marked down a wide range of optics, including scopes, binoculars, rangefinders, and thermal and night vision gear from brands like Vortex, Leupold, Trijicon, and Pulsar. The Leupold BX-1 McKenzie HD Binoculars drop to $99.99 from $199.99, and the Pulsar Merger LRF XQ35 Thermal Binocular is $2,299.99, down from $3,499.97. Shoppers can also find deals on rangefinders like the Bushnell Bone Collector 1800, now $129.99 instead of $249.95. Shop Now at Scheels
- Includes riflescopes, binoculars, rangefinders, and thermal & night vision optics
- Brands include Vortex, Leupold, Trijicon, SIG SAUER, and Pulsar
- Leupold BX-1 McKenzie HD Binoculars marked down to $99.99
- Pulsar Merger LRF XQ35 Thermal Binocular discounted to $2,299.99
- Vortex Diamondback 10x42 Binoculars on sale for $179.99
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