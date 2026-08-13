Scheels has marked down a wide range of optics, including scopes, binoculars, rangefinders, and thermal and night vision gear from brands like Vortex, Leupold, Trijicon, and Pulsar. The Leupold BX-1 McKenzie HD Binoculars drop to $99.99 from $199.99, and the Pulsar Merger LRF XQ35 Thermal Binocular is $2,299.99, down from $3,499.97. Shoppers can also find deals on rangefinders like the Bushnell Bone Collector 1800, now $129.99 instead of $249.95. Shop Now at Scheels