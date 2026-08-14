Save on brands like Under Armour, Crocs, New Balance, and Nike as part of Scheels Best of Season Sale. There's also up to 40% off golf gear, up to 50% off clothing, up to 50% off footwear, and more. Shop Now at Scheels
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Shop deals on clothing, party supplies, toys, and more in this FIFA clearance sale. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid shipping charges. We've pictured the U.S. Soccer Men's Performance Shirt for $4.99 ($20 off). Shop Now at Walgreens
REI offers the REI Men's Co-op Trailmade Rain Jacket in three colors for $19.83, a $50 savings. It's available in select sizes from M to 3XL. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
SCHEELS has marked down a wide range of New Balance gear, from lifestyle sneakers like the 574 and 9060 to baseball, softball, and soccer cleats. Big Kids' 550 Sneakers drop as low as $35.99, down from $94.99, while several cleats and shorts styles are also discounted across sizes and colors. Free shipping applies at $75. Shop Now at Scheels
- Includes sneakers, cleats, and shorts for men, women, and kids
- Baseball and softball cleats with metal or TPU molded spikes
- Soccer cleats in molded and turf styles
- Lifestyle sneakers including the 9060, 327, 574, and 550 styles
- Men's running shorts included in the sale
Scheels has marked down a wide range of Nike gear, from running shoes to football cleats to apparel. Standouts include the Women's Nike Zoom HyperAce 2 Volleyball Shoes at $50, down from $150, and the Men's Nike Diamond Turf 93 TD Molded Football Cleats at $89.99, down from $230. Popular sneakers like the Air Max 270 and Air Max 90 are also discounted across men's, women's, and kids' sizes. Free shipping applies at $75. Shop Now at Scheels
- Running shoes such as the Nike Pegasus 41 and Vomero 18
- Sneakers including the Air Max 270, Air Max 90, and Dunk Low
- Football and soccer cleats for men and kids
- Men's, women's, and kids' apparel including joggers and shorts
- Training socks and other accessories included in the sale
At Scheels, these HOKA Clifton 10 running shoes are $55 off, bringing the price to $99.99 down from $155. That price also beats Amazon's current price of $143.91 on the same shoe. It's the lowest price we could find. Wide and extra wide width options are available for a range of foot shapes. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Scheels
- Lightweight cushioned midsole built for road running
- Available in wide and extra wide widths
- Continues the Clifton line's plush, cushioned trainer design
- Available in half and whole sizes from 8 to 14
Scheels' Fishing Sale covers everything from tackle to marine electronics, with the Abu Garcia MAX PRO Baitcast Reel dropping to $50 from a $110 regular price. Bigger-ticket gear is discounted too, including the Garmin ECHOMAP Ultra 2 106sv Fish Finder bundle at $2,500, down from $3,950. The sale also spans trolling motors, rod and reel combos, and fishing apparel from brands like Minn Kota, Abu Garcia, and Xtratuf. Shop Now at Scheels
- Fish finders and marine electronics from Garmin, Lowrance, and Humminbird
- Rod and reel combos from Abu Garcia and Scheels Outfitters
- Electric trolling motors from Minn Kota
- Fishing apparel and footwear including boots and hoodies
- Tackle and accessories such as crankbaits and gear bags
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