Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Sceptre 32" 1080p LED HDTV
$115 $200
free shipping

That's $85 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • USB
  • Model: X325BV-FSR
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals TVs Walmart Sceptre
LED 1080p 32" Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register