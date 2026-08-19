Sail roundtrip from Bordeaux aboard Scenic Diamond on this 7-night river cruise through the Gironde, Garonne, and Dordogne regions. Explore Saint-Émilion, Libourne, Blaye, Fort Médoc, Pauillac, Bourg, Cadillac, and Bordeaux, with included Scenic Freechoice activities ranging from wine tastings and guided walks to cycling and culinary experiences. Travel is available through October 19, 2028. Book this travel deal by August 24, 2026.

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