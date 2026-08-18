Sail aboard Scenic Eclipse from Nassau to Bridgetown on this 10-night Caribbean voyage, departing October 10, 2027. Visit the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, the British Virgin Islands, St. Barts, Martinique, and Canouan Island, with opportunities for kayaking, paddleboarding, snorkeling, and other Discovery excursions along the way. Book this travel deal by August 24, 2026.

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