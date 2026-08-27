Mint Mobile offers the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G Android Phone for Mint Mobile for $500 off, along with a year of Unlimited for $15 per month. The 256GB model is $800 (reduced from $1,300) and the 512GB model is $1,000 (reduced from $1,500). Plus, get up to $400 off with an eligible trade-in.
An upfront payment of $180 for the plan is required. It features unlimited talk and text, mobile hotspot, and 98% 5G coverage.Buy Now at Mint Mobile
- 6.9" Dynamic AMOLED 2X display
- Rear cameras: 200MP, 50MP, 10MP, 50MP; front camera: 12MP
- Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor with Android 16
- 256GB or 512GB storage
- 5,000mAh Li-ion battery
- 5G connectivity with dual eSIM and Nano-SIM support
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Published 47 min ago
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The Google Pixel 11 comes with a $100 Best Buy gift card when you preorder — the 256GB phone costs $899, and the 512GB costs $1,019. Plus, you can get up to an extra $700 off with a qualifying trade-in. This unlocked phone works with major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile, and features a 6.3" display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a 50-megapixel camera with 30x zoom, and a battery rated for over 30 hours of use. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.3" Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- 50-megapixel rear camera with 30x Super Zoom
- 256GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM
- Google Tensor G6 chip with Titan M3 security chip
- Over 30 hours of battery life with faster wireless charging
- Compatible with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon
The Google Pixel 11 Pro starts at $499 after an eligible trade-in, down from $1,099 for the unlocked model. The Google Pixel Pro XL starts at $699 after eligible trade-in, down from $1,299. Buyers can also choose 36-month financing at $13.86 ($19.42 for the XL) a month after trade-in. Storage options go up to 1TB with 16GB of RAM for those who want more space and multitasking power. It's expected for release on August 20, 2026. Offer ends August 28. Buy Now at Google Store
- 6.3" display
- Available with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage
- 12GB or 16GB of RAM depending on storage option
- Works with any major carrier when unlocked
- Includes charging cable
- Optional Pixel Care+ protection plan available
eBay's Pixel sale covers a wide range of refurbished and open-box Google devices, including phones from the Pixel 2 through the Pixel 10 Pro and multiple generations of the Pixel Watch. Refurbished listings come backed by a one year warranty, and prices span from budget options like a Pixel Watch at $43 up to a Pixel 8 Pro with 1TB of storage at $650. Shoppers can find deals across phones, watches, and accessories in one place. Shop Now at eBay
Ending today, Amazon offers the Unlocked Nothing Phone 3 256GB 5G Phone (2025) in two colors for $499. That's its best-ever price; 512GB is also at its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6.67" FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate
- Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip with 24GB memory and 256GB storage
- Four 50MP cameras including main, periscope, ultra-wide, and front