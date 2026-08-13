Your Google Pixel 11 Pro XL preorder comes with a free $200 gift card at Best Buy, adding value on top of the phone itself — the 256GB model costs $1,299, while the 512GB phone costs $1,419. You can also save up to an extra $1,000 with an eligible trade-in. It packs 16GB of memory and a 50-megapixel camera powered by Google's Tensor G6 chip. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). It's set to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.8" display
- 256G or 512GB of built-in storage
- 16GB RAM
- 50-megapixel rear camera
- Google Tensor G6 chip w/ on-device AI
- Compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, & Google Fi
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We've pictured the Google Pixel Fold 5G Smartphone with 256GB of storage, now $459.99 at Woot, down from the $1,799 reference price. This unlocked foldable phone works with Google Fi, Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and other major carriers, and runs on Google's Tensor G2 chip with a triple rear camera system. Prime members get free standard shipping on this order. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 5.8" inner foldable display
- 256GB storage capacity
- Fully unlocked for use with major carriers
- Google Tensor G2 chip
- Triple rear camera system
- Available in Obsidian or Porcelain
The Google Pixel 11 Pro starts at $499 after an eligible trade-in, down from $1,099 for the unlocked model. The Google Pixel Pro XL starts at $699 after eligible trade-in, down from $1,299. Buyers can also choose 36-month financing at $13.86 ($19.42 for the XL) a month after trade-in. Storage options go up to 1TB with 16GB of RAM for those who want more space and multitasking power. It's expected for release on August 20, 2026. Offer ends August 28. Buy Now at Google Store
- 6.3" display
- Available with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage
- 12GB or 16GB of RAM depending on storage option
- Works with any major carrier when unlocked
- Includes charging cable
- Optional Pixel Care+ protection plan available
eBay's Pixel sale covers a wide range of refurbished and open-box Google devices, including phones from the Pixel 2 through the Pixel 10 Pro and multiple generations of the Pixel Watch. Refurbished listings come backed by a one year warranty, and prices span from budget options like a Pixel Watch at $43 up to a Pixel 8 Pro with 1TB of storage at $650. Shoppers can find deals across phones, watches, and accessories in one place. Shop Now at eBay
Google is offering the Pixel 11 from $399 with an eligible trade-in, down from $899. Buyers who skip the trade-in can instead choose financing at $24.97 a month for 36 months, or $11.08 a month for 36 months when trading in a phone. Purchasing the unlocked model also comes with a choice of $130 off a Google Pixel Watch 5 or $100 in Google Store credit. The phone is expected for release on August 20, 2026. This deal ends August 28 at 2:59 AM ET. Buy Now at Google Store
- Available in 256GB or 512GB storage configurations
- 6.3" display
- Offered unlocked or through select carriers
- 0% APR financing available over 36 months
- Trade-in program available for additional savings
- Optional Pixel Care+ protection plans available
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones at $99.99 and Beats Studio Pro noise cancelling headphones at $169.99. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box laptops start at just $62, open-box headphones at $89, and TVs are up to 50% off. Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy is offering discounts on open-box Apple products including AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Open-box items are customer returns that have been inspected and are available at a discount from their original retail price. My Best Buy members get free shipping. (It's free to join. Shipping is free for everyone over $35. Pickup may also be available.) Shop Now at Best Buy
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