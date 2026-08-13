Your Google Pixel 11 Pro XL preorder comes with a free $200 gift card at Best Buy, adding value on top of the phone itself — the 256GB model costs $1,299, while the 512GB phone costs $1,419. You can also save up to an extra $1,000 with an eligible trade-in. It packs 16GB of memory and a 50-megapixel camera powered by Google's Tensor G6 chip. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). It's set to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy