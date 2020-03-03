Open Offer in New Tab
Samsung Chromebook 3 Atom x5 11.6" Laptop
$77
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $62.

  Sold by VIPoutlet via eBay.
  Discount applies in-cart.
Features
  • Intel Atom x5-E8000 1.06GHz Braswell quad-core CPU
  • 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 16GB eMMC
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: XE500C13-S04US
