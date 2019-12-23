Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Samsung 65" Smart 4K HDR UHD QLED TV
$1,399 $1,497
free shipping

That's $100 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $98 today. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • sold by First Class TVs via eBay
  • It will not arrive by Christmas
Features
  • 3840x2160 native resolution
  • HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
  • Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • Wi-Fi & Ethernet
  • Bixby Voice Control
  • 4 HDMI ports; 2 USB ports
  • Model: QN65Q80RAFXZA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals TVs eBay Samsung
65" 4K HDR Smart TV Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register