Walmart · 59 mins ago
Samsung 32" Curved 1080p FHD LCD Monitor
$169 $250
free shipping

That's a $10 drop since yesterday, $81 off list, and an all-time low. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • eye saver mode and Flicker Free feature
  • 5W speakers
  • HDMI
  • Model: LC32F39MFUNXZA
  • Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
