eBay
Samsonite Spettro 29" Spinner Luggage
$93 $410
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now

Tips
  • apply coupon code "JETSET" to drop the price to $93.49
Features
  • available in several colors (blue pictured)
  • scratch-resistant honeycomb texture
  • protected recessed handles
  • integrated TSA lock
  • 2 integrated packing cubes
  • Model: 106461XXXX
  • Code "JETSET"
