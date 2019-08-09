New
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
Rubbermaid Commercial Products Venting Slim Jim Waste Container
$38 $60
free shipping

Lowe's offers the Rubbermaid Commercial Products Venting Slim Jim Waste Container in Black for $37.83 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now

Features
  • 4 venting channels
  • 4 bag cinches
  • handles at base and rim
  • Model: FG354060BLA
↑ less
Buy from Lowe's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Home & Garden Lowe's Rubbermaid
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register