It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Lowe's offers the Rubbermaid Commercial Products Venting Slim Jim Waste Container in Black for $37.83 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rubbermaid 6x5-Foot Storage Shed for $419. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $99.97 bulk shipping charge. That's $78 off and the lowest price we could find, although it was $19 less a month ago. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Rubbermaid 35-Gallon Action Packer Storage Tote for $40.66. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.49 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rubbermaid TakeAlongs 40-Piece Food Storage Container Set for $8.98. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $11.)
Update: The price has fallen to $8.48. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Rubbermaid 30-Tool Corner Tool Rack for $24.75 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $2 under last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Wayfair takes up to 80% off select furniture, decor, lighting, bedding, and more as part of its Closeout Deals. (We saw even greater discounts within, upwards of 90% off). Shipping starts at $4.99, but orders over $49 bag free shipping. Shop Now
Worx via eBay offers the refurbished Worx 20-volt MaxLithium Hydroshot Cordless Portable Power Cleaner for $39 with free shipping. That's $80 under the lowest price we could find for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now
Amazon discounts a selection of smart home, home improvement, tools, and hardware during its Summer Renovation Event, with prices starting at $9.99. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Save on brands such as Delta, Chamberlain, Craftsman, 3M, Nest, Kohler, and more. Shop Now
Today only, Home Depot takes up to 30% off a selection of lawn mowers, generators, and pressure washers. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Rubbermaid LunchBlox Sandwich Kit in Blue/Green for $6.60 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $6, although we saw it for a buck less in September as a part of Amazon's "add-on" program (which required a purchase of $25 or more). Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Rubbermaid Regeneration 6-Tier Plastic Letter Tray in Black for $13.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
