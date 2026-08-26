Amazon offers the Rubbermaid Brilliance 12-Cup Airtight Food Storage Container for $11.99. That's a $6 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
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Published 33 min ago
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At Amazon Haul, get this 5-Piece Stainless Steel Food Storage Container Set for $3.80. It's the best price we could find by $6. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Woot's De'Longhi, Shark and Ninja Favorites sale covers a wide mix of kitchen and home appliances, mostly refurbished or factory reconditioned. Coffee and espresso machines from De'Longhi and Ninja start under $75, while Shark vacuums and robot vacuums run from around $93 to $180. A few items, like the Ninja R-ES601 Espresso Machine at $349.99, are discounted against a stated reference price rather than sold as refurbished stock. This deal ends September 4. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Amazon's kitchen deals span coffee, blending, and cooking gear, with Keurig machines like the K-Mini Mate at $49.99 and the K-Duo Hot & Iced at $149.99 alongside Ninja appliances including the CREAMi ice cream maker at $189.99 and the Nutri-Plus personal blender at $69.98. The lineup also covers smaller picks like the Owala FreeSip 40 oz. water bottle at $35.99 and a 12-piece stainless steel flatware set at $65.67. Shop Now at Amazon
Home and Cook Sales is offering steep discounts on All-Clad cookware marked as factory seconds or with packaging damage, with savings reaching up to 75% off. A 16" outdoor pizza oven is listed at $400, down from $1,300, while individual pans and pots across the D3 Stainless, D3 Everyday, and Ceramic Nonstick lines start under $50. The sale also spans full cookware sets, bakeware, and kitchen tools, plus deals from sister brands Rowenta, T-fal, and Krups. Shop Now at Home & Cook
- Includes stainless, nonstick, and ceramic nonstick cookware
- Items sold as factory seconds or with packaging damage
- Cookware sets, fry pans, saucepans, stockpots, and roasters included
- Prices range from about $8 to $800
- Sister brands Rowenta, T-fal, and Krups also featured
At Amazon Haul, get this 600-Piece Stainless Steel Small Screw & Nut Assortment Kit for $2.57. It's the best price we could find by $5. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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