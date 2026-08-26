Home and Cook Sales is offering steep discounts on All-Clad cookware marked as factory seconds or with packaging damage, with savings reaching up to 75% off. A 16" outdoor pizza oven is listed at $400, down from $1,300, while individual pans and pots across the D3 Stainless, D3 Everyday, and Ceramic Nonstick lines start under $50. The sale also spans full cookware sets, bakeware, and kitchen tools, plus deals from sister brands Rowenta, T-fal, and Krups. Shop Now at Home & Cook