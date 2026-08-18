Sail the Rhône aboard Riverside Ravel on this 7-night journey through southern France, with stops including Avignon, Arles, Tarascon, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Viviers, Tain-l'Hermitage, and Lyon. The $4,469 per person fare is shown for select October and November 2027 departures. Book this travel deal by August 28, 2026.

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