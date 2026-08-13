Scheels has the Rig'Em Right Hydeout XL Ground Blind for $200, down from $530. That price also beats Amazon's current price of $500 and comes in well under Amazon's 90-day average of $433. Buy Now at Scheels
- Camo interior for added concealment
- Gore Optifade Subalpine camo pattern
- Built for durability in outdoor conditions
- Compatible with optional ground blind support pole
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Night vision goggles for adults are useful for camping or outdoor security monitoring where you need low-light visibility without carrying bulky professional gear. Apply coupon code "UE4OD4WC" for a total savings of $90. Deal ends August 14. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4K video recording with high-resolution photo capture
- Infrared night vision for low-light and full-darkness viewing
- 3" HD display with 5x digital zoom
- 5,000mAh rechargeable battery
- Includes 32GB TF memory card
Scheels has marked down a wide range of optics, including scopes, binoculars, rangefinders, and thermal and night vision gear from brands like Vortex, Leupold, Trijicon, and Pulsar. The Leupold BX-1 McKenzie HD Binoculars drop to $99.99 from $199.99, and the Pulsar Merger LRF XQ35 Thermal Binocular is $2,299.99, down from $3,499.97. Shoppers can also find deals on rangefinders like the Bushnell Bone Collector 1800, now $129.99 instead of $249.95. Shop Now at Scheels
- Includes riflescopes, binoculars, rangefinders, and thermal & night vision optics
- Brands include Vortex, Leupold, Trijicon, SIG SAUER, and Pulsar
- Leupold BX-1 McKenzie HD Binoculars marked down to $99.99
- Pulsar Merger LRF XQ35 Thermal Binocular discounted to $2,299.99
- Vortex Diamondback 10x42 Binoculars on sale for $179.99
Scheels has marked down several hunting blinds, including the BOG Prevail Ground Blind, now $100 down from $400. The sale also covers the BOG Grave Digger 600D Ground Blind at $150, down from $435, along with layout blinds, waterfowl blinds, boat blinds, and hunting chairs from brands like Ameristep, ALPS OutdoorZ, and Muddy. Shop Now at Scheels
- Ground blinds, layout blinds, and waterfowl blinds available
- Boat blinds from Beavertail in multiple series
- Swivel hunting chairs and ground seats included
- Blind accessories such as dog platforms, bags, and replacement covers
- Top brands include Ameristep, ALPS OutdoorZ, BOG, and Muddy
Academy Sports offer the Plano Storage Locker for $24 That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. It features plastic construction, 4 locking closures, a removable top, and is made in the USA. It doesn't qualify for free shipping, so choose free in-store pickup. Buy Now at Academy Sports & Outdoors
- Plastic construction
- 4 locking closures
- Removable top
- Made in USA
- Product weight: 9.89 lb.
- 1-year manufacturer warranty
SCHEELS has marked down a wide range of New Balance gear, from lifestyle sneakers like the 574 and 9060 to baseball, softball, and soccer cleats. Big Kids' 550 Sneakers drop as low as $35.99, down from $94.99, while several cleats and shorts styles are also discounted across sizes and colors. Free shipping applies at $75. Shop Now at Scheels
- Includes sneakers, cleats, and shorts for men, women, and kids
- Baseball and softball cleats with metal or TPU molded spikes
- Soccer cleats in molded and turf styles
- Lifestyle sneakers including the 9060, 327, 574, and 550 styles
- Men's running shorts included in the sale
Scheels has marked down a wide range of Nike gear, from running shoes to football cleats to apparel. Standouts include the Women's Nike Zoom HyperAce 2 Volleyball Shoes at $50, down from $150, and the Men's Nike Diamond Turf 93 TD Molded Football Cleats at $89.99, down from $230. Popular sneakers like the Air Max 270 and Air Max 90 are also discounted across men's, women's, and kids' sizes. Free shipping applies at $75. Shop Now at Scheels
- Running shoes such as the Nike Pegasus 41 and Vomero 18
- Sneakers including the Air Max 270, Air Max 90, and Dunk Low
- Football and soccer cleats for men and kids
- Men's, women's, and kids' apparel including joggers and shorts
- Training socks and other accessories included in the sale
At Scheels, these HOKA Clifton 10 running shoes are $55 off, bringing the price to $99.99 down from $155. That price also beats Amazon's current price of $143.91 on the same shoe. It's the lowest price we could find. Wide and extra wide width options are available for a range of foot shapes. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Scheels
- Lightweight cushioned midsole built for road running
- Available in wide and extra wide widths
- Continues the Clifton line's plush, cushioned trainer design
- Available in half and whole sizes from 8 to 14
Scheels' Fishing Sale covers everything from tackle to marine electronics, with the Abu Garcia MAX PRO Baitcast Reel dropping to $50 from a $110 regular price. Bigger-ticket gear is discounted too, including the Garmin ECHOMAP Ultra 2 106sv Fish Finder bundle at $2,500, down from $3,950. The sale also spans trolling motors, rod and reel combos, and fishing apparel from brands like Minn Kota, Abu Garcia, and Xtratuf. Shop Now at Scheels
- Fish finders and marine electronics from Garmin, Lowrance, and Humminbird
- Rod and reel combos from Abu Garcia and Scheels Outfitters
- Electric trolling motors from Minn Kota
- Fishing apparel and footwear including boots and hoodies
- Tackle and accessories such as crankbaits and gear bags
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