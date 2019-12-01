Open Offer in New Tab
Refurbished 3rd-Gen. Apple iPad Air 10.5" 64GB Tablet
$339 $399
free shipping

That's $71 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by vipoutlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day vipoutlet warranty applies.
  • To get this deal, add it to cart and proceed to checkout.
  • available in Space Gray
  • Model: MUUJ2LL/A
