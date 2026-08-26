Woot's eero 6 sale includes several factory reconditioned mesh WiFi routers. You'll get an extra 40% off automatically at checkout, dropping starting prices to $23. This deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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Expires 9/1/2026
Published 38 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
Best Buy is discounting a range of TP-Link routers and whole-home mesh systems by up to 30% off. Pictured is the TP-Link Deco 7 BE3600 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 7 Whole Home Mesh Router System for $210 ($20 off).. Buy Now at Best Buy
Walmart offers the TP-Link Archer C54 AC1200 Dual Band WiFi Router for $15. The next lowest price is $65. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
This NETGEAR Nighthawk router is $50. That's $30 off its regular price of $80 and the lowest price we could find. It covers up to 1,500 sq. ft. and handles up to 20 devices at once, with WiFi 6 speeds up to 1.8 Gbps and four Ethernet ports for wired connections. It ships for free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Covers up to 1,500 sq. ft. of WiFi coverage
- Supports up to 20 connected devices
- WiFi 6 speeds up to 1.8 Gbps across dual bands
- Four 1 Gig Ethernet ports for wired connections
- WPA3 encryption with automatic firmware updates
- Setup and management through the free Nighthawk app
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot is discounting a wide range of Milwaukee tools, batteries, and accessories, with an extra 10% off using promo code "TOOLS10" at checkout. Deals span cordless saws, impact wrenches, chargers, and bit sets, with some items like the Milwaukee 48-11-1820 2.0 Compact Battery Pack marked down 68% off its reference price. The sale also includes smaller accessories such as bit sets and safety glasses for shoppers stocking up on jobsite essentials. Coupon ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Best of Woot sale spans electronics, apparel, and home goods, with discounts running up to 74% off the reference prices. Highlights include the JBL Charge 6 waterproof Bluetooth speaker at $129.95 and a BLUEAIR HEPA purifier paired with a sunrise alarm clock at $57.99, down from $199.99. Deals across the sale range from small accessories like a JanSport mini backpack to bigger-ticket items like a Whynter portable ice maker. This deal ends August 28. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's All Things Power sale featuring Aduro covers power banks, wireless chargers, and multi-outlet charging stations starting at $14.99. Several items list steep discounts against their reference prices, including a 10,000mAh Aduro power bank and stand at $14.99, down from a $59.99 reference price. The sale runs through August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power banks with capacities up to 10,000mAh
- Wireless charging stations up to 15W
- Multi-port charging stations with USB and AC outlets
- Power strips with up to 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports
- Options include 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 charging combos
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