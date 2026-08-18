This NETGEAR Nighthawk router is $50. That's $30 off its regular price of $80 and the lowest price we could find. It covers up to 1,500 sq. ft. and handles up to 20 devices at once, with WiFi 6 speeds up to 1.8 Gbps and four Ethernet ports for wired connections. It ships for free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Covers up to 1,500 sq. ft. of WiFi coverage
- Supports up to 20 connected devices
- WiFi 6 speeds up to 1.8 Gbps across dual bands
- Four 1 Gig Ethernet ports for wired connections
- WPA3 encryption with automatic firmware updates
- Setup and management through the free Nighthawk app
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Popularity: 3/5
Best Buy is discounting a range of TP-Link routers and whole-home mesh systems by up to 30% off. Pictured is the TP-Link Deco 7 BE3600 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 7 Whole Home Mesh Router System for $210 ($20 off).. Buy Now at Best Buy
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