Walmart · 1 hr ago
Refurb TCL S-Series 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$247 $350
pickup at Walmart

That's $10 under our January refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen for this TV in any condition. (It's $73 less than you'd pay for a new one today.) Buy Now

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to drop the price from $249.99 to $247.47.
  • A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who covers it.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10
  • built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, more)
  • USB 2.0 port & 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 55S405
