Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Sony Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbud Headphones
$130 $230
free shipping

That's the best price we've ever seen and $61 less than a new pair. (We saw them for $20 more in our mention from five days ago.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by secondipity via eBay.
  • A 90-day Secondipity warranty applies.
Features
  • Up to 24-hour battery life
  • 24-bit Audio signal
  • Voice-assistant compatible
  • Model: WF-1000XM3
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones eBay Sony Electronics
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register