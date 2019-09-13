Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's tied with last week's mention and $67 less than buying a new one today. Buy Now
Best Deal Today via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $98.95 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. (It's at least $131 less than you'd pay for a new one today).
Update: The price has dropped to $95.95. Buy Now
That's tied with last week's mention as the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. (It's at least $131 less than you'd pay for a new one today.) Buy Now
Verizon Wireless takes up to $450 off a selection of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and S10 Android smartphone models with select trade-ins. (Click on the blue offer headers above each model to see eligible trade-in phones.) Plus, you'll receive a $200 Mastercdard gift card via coupon code "SWITCHNOW." With free 2-day shipping, and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a savings of up to $650. To get the card:
That's the best price we could find by $150. Buy Now
That's $125 under our mention from three weeks ago, $75 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
MyWit via Newegg offers the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for T-Mobile in Black for $106.99 with free shipping. That's $8 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find now by $27. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the Unlocked Motorola Moto Z Play 32GB 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in Black for $119 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago and $20 less than the lowest price we could find for a refurb. Buy Now
That's $18 under the lowest price we could find for the older 8GB version. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Discounts on a selection of Apple iPhones, iPads, and a Harman Kardon portable speaker. Shop Now
That's $51 under the best deal we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
It's a low for a refurb by $35. Buy Now
That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $10 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for an open-box unit today by $45, excluding other eBay vendors.) Buy Now
That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $89. Buy Now
