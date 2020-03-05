Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Refurb Samsung 75" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV
$1,900 $3,500
free shipping

That's $1,600 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • No warranty info is provided.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG support
  • full-array LED backlight
  • WiFi & Bluetooth
  • Smart Hub with Bixby voice (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, etc.)
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: QN75Q9FNAFXZA
