eBay · 30 mins ago
Refurb Samsung 43" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$165 $194
free shipping

That's $83 under a new model and the best we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

  • Coupon code "JPRESDAY" bags this price.
  • It's sold by VIP Outlet via eBay with a 90-day VIP Outlet warranty.
  • USB port and 2 HDMI inputs
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • support for HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
  • Smart TV with Apps (including NetFlix, Hulu, Prime Video, more)
  • Model: UN43NU6900
  • Expires 2/18/2020
    Published 30 min ago
