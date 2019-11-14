Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
That's $30 below our mention three weeks ago and the best price we could find for a refurb by $40. Buy Now at Deal Parade
That's $139 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest outright price we've seen. (We did see it in September for $100 with $25 in Rakuten points.) It's $10 under the lowest price we could find from Monoprice direct. Buy Now at eBay
That's $5 under our August refurb mention and $20 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at Deal Parade
Samsung takes up to $600 off the Samsung Galaxy Note10, Note10+, or Note10+ 5G Smartphone when you trade in your current phone. That's by far the lowest price we've seen for any of these phones and the best deal we could find today by $500. Shop Now at Samsung
As an upgrade with immediate activation, existing Verizon customers can save $600 and get the Galaxy Note9 at the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's $100 off and the best deal we've seen for a 12" Chromebook. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's $70 under our mention from last week and the best price we've seen (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $70). Buy Now at Walmart
