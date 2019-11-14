Deal Parade · 1 hr ago
Refurb Samsung 3.1-Channel 340W Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer
$130 $300
free shipping

That's $30 below our mention three weeks ago and the best price we could find for a refurb by $40. Buy Now at Deal Parade

  • A 90-day Samsung warranty applies.
  • 340 watts of total power
  • wireless subwoofer
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • supports Dolby Digital & DTS Digital Surround
  • HDMI, Optical, Analog, and USB inputs
  • Model: HW-R60C
  • Expires 11/14/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
