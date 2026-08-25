Ingram Micro Refurbished on eBay is stocked with restored HP, Dell, and Lenovo business laptops and desktops, plus a few extras like Fitbit trackers and docking stations. Shoppers can also take an extra 8% off with promo code "8OFFAUGUST". A refurbished Dell Latitude 5300 touch laptop is listed at $180, down from $300, and an HP EliteDesk 800 G4 mini desktop with a keyboard and mouse runs $150, down from $330. Coupon ends August 31. Shop Now at eBay
Woot's Licensed to Save Software Sale covers a range of software licenses, from productivity tools to VPN services and games. Microsoft Project Professional 2024 is $49.99, down from $149.99, while Microsoft Office Home 2024 runs $114.99. Shoppers looking for lighter commitments can grab a one-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription for $6.99. This deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes Microsoft Office Home 2024 and Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions
- Microsoft Project Professional 2024 and Visio Professional 2024 included
- Visual Studio Professional 2022 and 2026 versions available
- NordVPN Standard 1-Year VPN plan included
- Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition digital code for Windows included
With promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8", this onn. 11" Tablet Pro drops to $41.40, down from its $89 list price. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, giving it enough room for apps and media at a budget price point. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- 11" display
- 4GB of RAM
- 64GB of storage
- 2.8 GHz octa-core processor
Woot's Best of PC sale covers a wide mix of computer gear, from laptops and desktops to monitors, keyboards, and networking equipment. Standouts include the Corsair M75 Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse at $44.99, down from $129.99, and the JLab Buds Talk USB Gaming Streaming Microphone at $24.99, down from $99.99. The sale also includes refurbished and factory reconditioned picks, such as HP EliteBook laptops and MSI gaming monitors, alongside new items like Samsung curved monitors and Apple iPads. This deal ends August 28. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Prime PC Clearout Deals sale covers a wide mix of desktops, from compact office machines like the refurbished HP EliteDesk 800 G5 at $269.99 to gaming towers like the refurbished ASUS ROG G700 with RTX 5080 graphics at $3,349.99. Shoppers looking for a basic work PC or a high-end gaming rig will find options across the price range, with many units being refurbished. Deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Madison Seating's eBay storefront offers a wide range of refurbished Herman Miller office chairs, with prices starting at $99.11 for an Eames Molded Plastic chair and reaching up to $1,049 for a fully loaded Embody chair. Popular Aeron and Mirra models are also available in refurbished condition, many backed by a 10-year warranty and free returns. The selection extends beyond Herman Miller to include refurbished chairs from Steelcase and Knoll as well. Buy Now at eBay
- Refurbished Herman Miller Aeron, Mirra, Cosm, Embody, and Setu chairs available
- Includes other brands like Steelcase, Knoll, and Eames-designed seating
- Chairs sold by Madison Seating, a specialist refurbisher on eBay
- 10-year warranty offered on many listings
- Free delivery and free returns on all listed items
adidas is offering up to 60% off in its eBay outlet store, with an extra 50% off using promo code "AUGUST50". The sale spans running shoes, slides, apparel, and accessories, such as the adidas Ultraboost 5X shoes at $130 to $140, down from $180, and the Gazelle Indoor shoes at $61, down from $130. Coupon ends August 27. Shop Now at eBay
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
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