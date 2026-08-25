Woot's Best of PC sale covers a wide mix of computer gear, from laptops and desktops to monitors, keyboards, and networking equipment. Standouts include the Corsair M75 Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse at $44.99, down from $129.99, and the JLab Buds Talk USB Gaming Streaming Microphone at $24.99, down from $99.99. The sale also includes refurbished and factory reconditioned picks, such as HP EliteBook laptops and MSI gaming monitors, alongside new items like Samsung curved monitors and Apple iPads. This deal ends August 28. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company