eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Netgear Orbi Tri-Band WiFi System
$149 $190
free shipping

That's $130 under the lowest price we could find for a new set. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Newegg via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided.
Features
  • speeds up to 3Gb/s
  • six internal antennas
  • 710MHz quad-core processor
  • 512MB RAM and 4GB flash storage
  • four Gigabit Ethernet ports per device and one USB port per device
  • Model: RBK50-100NAR
