At eBay, get this refurb HP G5 100W PD Docking Station for $55. It's the best deal we could find by $55. It includes 100W power delivery, two DisplayPort outputs, four USB 3.0 ports, and an Ethernet port. A 1-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
- 100W power delivery for charging a connected laptop
- Two DisplayPort outputs for connecting external monitors
- One Ethernet port for a wired internet connection
- Four USB 3.0 ports for accessories and peripherals
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Published 41 min ago
Verified 14 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Amazon offers the Wavlink Triple 4K Docking Station for $15.99. That's a $25 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Best Buy offers the Targus Slate 15.6" Backpack in three colors for $9.99. That's a $30 savings. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Padded pocket fits laptops up to 15.6"
- Two front compartments plus dual water bottle pockets
- External cable pass-thru port for connecting devices
- Padded shoulder straps and cushioned back panel
- Reflective accents for visibility in low light
At B&H, this Anker 140W 4-Port USB Wall Charger is $24 off, priced at $56. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes a built-in display that shows real-time power output and temperature. It also supports charging two laptops at once, with two of its USB-C ports each capable of delivering up to 70W simultaneously. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Delivers up to 140W total power output
- Includes 3 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port
- Built-in color display shows power output and temperature
- ActiveShield 4.0 system monitors temperature in real time
- Uses GaN technology for a compact, travel-friendly size
- Ports face downward to reduce stress on the wall socket
At Amazon Haul, get this Mini USB Light 2-Pack for $1.38. It's the best deal we could find by $4. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
Here you'll find deals on a large selection of Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Even better, use promo code "LUXEFASHION" to get an extra 15% off. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 23. Shop Now at eBay
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
eBay's Brand Outlet is offering up to 30% off Logitech gear, spanning mice, keyboards, gaming headsets, webcams, and racing wheel setups. We've pictured the Certified Refurbished Logitech MX Master 4 Wireless Mouse for $89.99 ($30 off). Shipping is free. See individual product pages for warranty information on refurbished items. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished and open-box Logitech items included
- Wireless mice, keyboards, and headsets available
- Gaming accessories including racing wheels and pedals
- Webcams, speakers, and iPad keyboard cases included
- Free shipping on listed items
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