Amazon offers the Wavlink Triple 4K Docking Station for $15.99. That's a $25 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
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Published 22 min ago
Verified 12 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Best Buy offers the Targus Slate 15.6" Backpack in three colors for $9.99. That's a $30 savings. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Padded pocket fits laptops up to 15.6"
- Two front compartments plus dual water bottle pockets
- External cable pass-thru port for connecting devices
- Padded shoulder straps and cushioned back panel
- Reflective accents for visibility in low light
eBay offers the Anker 140W 4-Port USB Wall Charger with Built-In Screen for an in-cart price of $55.99. That's a $24 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at eBay
At B&H, this Anker 140W 4-Port USB Wall Charger is $24 off, priced at $56. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes a built-in display that shows real-time power output and temperature. It also supports charging two laptops at once, with two of its USB-C ports each capable of delivering up to 70W simultaneously. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Delivers up to 140W total power output
- Includes 3 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port
- Built-in color display shows power output and temperature
- ActiveShield 4.0 system monitors temperature in real time
- Uses GaN technology for a compact, travel-friendly size
- Ports face downward to reduce stress on the wall socket
At Amazon Haul, get this Mini USB Light 2-Pack for $1.38. It's the best deal we could find by $4. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this High-Pressure Car Washing Water Gun for $3.43. It's the best price we could find by $9. Shipping is free for Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|67%
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|$16
|Buy Now
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