At Woot, use promo code "FIFTEEN" to get this refurb Garmin Forerunner 165 Smartwatch for $161. It's the best deal we've seen for this model in any condition. The watch includes built-in GPS, wrist-based heart rate tracking, an AMOLED touchscreen, and up to 11 days of battery life in smartwatch mode. A 90-day Woot warranty is included. Coupon ends today. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 43 mm case size w/ AMOLED touchscreen display and button controls
- Built-in GPS for pace and distance tracking, plus wrist-based heart rate
- Up to 11 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, up to 19 hours in GPS mode
- 25+ built-in activity profiles including running, cycling, and HIIT
- Smart notifications from paired Android or Apple smartphones
- Garmin Pay contactless payment support
This Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Apple Watch Ultra is $400 at Best Buy. It's within a buck of the best price we've seen for this model. It includes a titanium case, GPS and cellular connectivity, and up to 36 hours of battery life. Best Buy backs it with a 90-day parts and labor warranty, and My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 49mm aerospace-grade titanium case
- GPS + Cellular connectivity
- Up to 36 hours of battery life for normal use
- Dual-frequency GPS system for accurate location tracking
- Water resistant to 100 meters
- Includes 1m magnetic charging cable and manufacturer's warranty
eBay has a wide range of Garmin GPS smartwatches marked up to 40% off, spanning fitness-focused Venu and Forerunner models to rugged Instinct and epix watches built for outdoor use. Certified refurbished options, like the Garmin Venu 3 for $323, sit alongside brand new models such as the Garmin Forerunner 170 for $299.99. Options range from everyday fitness trackers to premium sapphire-lens smartwatches, giving shoppers a broad set of price points to choose from. Shop Now at eBay
Best Buy is offering up to $250 off a new Samsung Galaxy Watch9 or Galaxy Watch Ultra2 when trading in a qualifying Galaxy Watch. My Best Buy Plus and Total members also get a free $50 e-gift card with a Galaxy Watch9 purchase or a free $100 e-gift card with a Galaxy Watch Ultra2 purchase. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. Best Buy Plus and Total are paid memberships, which cost $50 and $180 annually respectively. This deal ends August 21. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Trade in a qualifying Galaxy Watch for up to $250 off a new Galaxy Watch9 or Galaxy Watch Ultra2
- My Best Buy Plus and Total members get a free $50 e-gift card with a Galaxy Watch9 purchase
- My Best Buy Plus and Total members get a free $100 e-gift card with a Galaxy Watch Ultra2 purchase
- Galaxy Watch Ultra2 available in 47mm with LTE
- Galaxy Watch9 available in 40mm and 44mm sizes with Bluetooth or LTE
This Garmin Venu smartwatch is $164, down from its $350 list price on eBay. You'd pay $26 more elsewhere. Shipping is free. Buy Now at eBay
- 1.2" AMOLED screen
- 5-day battery life or up to 6 hours in GPS mode with music
- health monitoring including O2 sensor, heart rate, hydration, respiration, and more
- smart notifications
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot's Electronics Liquidation Sale spans a wide mix of categories, from camera lenses and drone accessories to musical instrument parts and networking gear. The Celestron EclipSmart Solar Shades Observing Kit is marked down 73% to $9.65, while the Canon RF 100-400mm lens drops to $499.99, 29% off its reference price. With deals ranging from small accessories under $10 to pro camera gear near $500, the sale covers a broad range of price points across electronics. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Dealmageddon clearance sale covers a wide mix of items, from home goods and tools to apparel and electronics. Discounts vary widely by item, with some products like the Amazon Essentials Women's Oversized-Fit Jacket dropping to $12, 73% off its reference price. Other standouts include Carhartt men's apparel and Brooks running shoes at 30% off. The sale runs through August 14. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Licensed to Save Software Sale covers a range of software licenses, from productivity tools to VPN services and games. Microsoft Project Professional 2024 is $49.99, down from $149.99, while Microsoft Office Home 2024 runs $114.99. Shoppers looking for lighter commitments can grab a one-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription for $6.99. This deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes Microsoft Office Home 2024 and Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions
- Microsoft Project Professional 2024 and Visio Professional 2024 included
- Visual Studio Professional 2022 and 2026 versions available
- NordVPN Standard 1-Year VPN plan included
- Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition digital code for Windows included
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