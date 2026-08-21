This refurbished Dell OptiPlex 7070 Micro desktop starts at $240 with promo code "SUPERSAVING", with configurations rising to $700 depending on processor, memory, and storage choices. Buyers can pick between an Intel Core i5 or i7 processor and scale up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage, all in a compact micro form factor that includes a keyboard and mouse. It ships with Windows 11 Pro and a one-year warranty from CNB Computers. Coupon ends today. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Intel Core i5-9500T or i7-9700T processor options
- Choice of DDR4 RAM configurations up to 32GB
- Choice of SSD storage up to 2TB
- Compact micro desktop form factor
- Windows 11 Pro operating system
- Includes keyboard and mouse
Woot's Prime PC Clearout Deals sale covers a wide mix of desktops, from compact office machines like the refurbished HP EliteDesk 800 G5 at $269.99 to gaming towers like the refurbished ASUS ROG G700 with RTX 5080 graphics at $3,349.99. Shoppers looking for a basic work PC or a high-end gaming rig will find options across the price range, with many units being refurbished. Deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Costco is offering discounts of up to $700 on a range of Intel-powered gaming desktops and laptops. Deals include the CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme desktop at $999.99 and the MSI Aegis R2 AI desktop with an RTX 5080 graphics card at $2,999.99. The lineup spans budget-friendly desktops to high-end gaming laptops from brands like ASUS ROG Strix, HP HyperX OMEN, and MSI. Shipping is free. Sale ends August 30. Shop Now at Costco
- Gaming desktops and laptops with Intel Core Ultra processors
- Configurations with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060, 5070, and 5080 graphics
- Options with 16GB to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB SSD storage
- Laptop screen sizes ranging from 15.3" to 18"
- All models run Windows 11
Newegg offers this Used Like New HZG Ryzen 7 5700G 16GB RAM 1TB SSD Gaming Desktop for $535. That's $465 off its original list. It pairs a Ryzen 7 5700G processor with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. It also includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and an ARGB air cooler for the CPU. Free shipping applies. It has a 30-return window. Buy Now at Newegg
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700G processor with 8 cores and 16 threads
- AMD Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics
- 16GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM
- 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD
- TJF-J8 ARGB air cooler
- 550W 80 Plus Bronze power supply w/ Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2
The Dell Refurb Strore promo code "AFPRE3460" cuts an extra 45% off all the refurbished Dell Precision 3460 workstations in this section. It puts the starting price at just $440. The Precision 3460 Small Form Factor chassis measures just 3.6" wide with an 11.5" depth, which is notably compact for a workstation-class desktop with a 12th-gen. Intel Core i7 or 13th-gen. Intel Core i5 processor inside. These units are off-lease systems restored to Dell's refurbished standards and backed by a 100-day limited warranty. Shipping is free on all orders here, too. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Small form factor chassis
- 12th Gen Intel Core i7 or 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processors
- 16 GB or 32 GB of memory
- 256 GB up to 1 TB SSD storage options
- 64-bit Windows 11 Pro included
- Available with Nvidia Quadro graphics on select models
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot is discounting a wide range of Milwaukee tools, batteries, and accessories, with an extra 10% off using promo code "TOOLS10" at checkout. Deals span cordless saws, impact wrenches, chargers, and bit sets, with some items like the Milwaukee 48-11-1820 2.0 Compact Battery Pack marked down 68% off its reference price. The sale also includes smaller accessories such as bit sets and safety glasses for shoppers stocking up on jobsite essentials. Coupon ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Home Gym sale covers a wide range of fitness equipment, from strength training basics to cardio machines and recovery tools. Highlights include the Signature Fitness Fitvids 50lb dumbbell at $39.99, down from $134.99, and the Rubber-Cal treadmill mat at $39.99, marked down from $219. Shoppers will also find exercise bikes, rowing machines, massage guns, and yoga accessories at discounted prices. This deal ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's All Things Power sale featuring Aduro covers power banks, wireless chargers, and multi-outlet charging stations starting at $14.99. Several items list steep discounts against their reference prices, including a 10,000mAh Aduro power bank and stand at $14.99, down from a $59.99 reference price. The sale runs through August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power banks with capacities up to 10,000mAh
- Wireless charging stations up to 15W
- Multi-port charging stations with USB and AC outlets
- Power strips with up to 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports
- Options include 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 charging combos
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